Hearts-St Mirren venerdì 13 gennaio 2023 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Leggi su infobetting

(Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023)e St.si ritrovano dopo il pareggio per 1-1 a campo invertito del 7scorso. Quel giorno Robert Snodgrass ha segnato il suo primo gol per gli, e il suo primo nel calcio scozzese dal 2008, pareggiando a inizio secondo tempo e fissando il risultato. Un pari giusto per quanto si InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e