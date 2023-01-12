Hearts-St. Mirren (venerdì 13 gennaio 2023 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) Hearts e St. Mirren si ritrovano dopo il pareggio per 1-1 a campo invertito del 7 gennaio scorso. Quel giorno Robert Snodgrass ha segnato il suo primo gol per gli Hearts, e il suo primo nel calcio scozzese dal 2008, pareggiando a inizio secondo tempo e fissando il risultato. Un pari giusto per quanto si InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Risultati calcio live, sabato 7 gennaio 2023 - CalciomagazineMirren - Hearts 16:00 SPAGNA LALIGA Villarreal - Real Madrid 16:15 Maiorca - Valladolid 18:30 Espanyol - Girona 21:00 SPAGNA LALIGA2 Andorra - R. Oviedo 16:15 Malaga - Tenerife 18:30 Alaves - Burgos ...
Joe Shaughnessy’s mooted return to League of Ireland hits snag due to injury crisis at St MirrenJOE SHAUGHNESSY’S mooted return home has hit a snag because of an injury crisis at St Mirren. Bohemians, along with Sligo Rovers, are interested in the centre-half, who has spent the past 13½ ...
Hearts convinced by Yutaro Oda after Celtic’s Japanese successesRobbie Neilson, the Hearts manager, has admitted that the success of Celtic’s ever-growing Japanese contingent is one of the reasons he was happy to sign Yutaro Oda, a striker from Vissel Kobe.
