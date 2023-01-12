Financial service provider growney founds fake real estate company in Germany to draw attention to rising sea levels

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) HAMBURG,, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/In recent weeks, thestartup "THE RISE" sparked controversies: In the typical style of investment videos, its charming CEO advertised the ingeniously unscrupulous idea of selling parcels of land far from the coast, which might be by the sea soon – due tosea. YouTube ads, provocative social media posts, and billboards in Northernensured that the idea quickly became a heated topic. Disaster as a business model The media and climate activists were appalled: Are investors so unscrupulous as to make a profit on climate change? On the other hand, numerous enquiries poured in, expressing interest in the properties. What is now clear is that thedoes not exist. The digital asset ...