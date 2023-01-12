L’IVA PER I PRODOTTI DI PRIMA INFANZIA SI RIDUCE AL 5%NBA 2K23 - Stagione 4Xbox Developer Direct 2023Kerbal Space Program 2: un vero razzo diretto in orbitaRemise en forme: tips e strumenti immancabili per allenarsiLa connettività del 2023 secondo D-LinkSony presenta NW-A306 - il nuovo WalkmanHearthstone - Annuncio della Stagione 3 della BattagliaGarden In - data di rilascio e nuovo trailerMG-X MADE FOR iPHONE DISPONIBILEUltime Blog

DEBIOPHARM APPLIES EXTENDED-RELEASE FORMULATION EXPERTISE TO REDUCE TREATMENT FREQUENCY BURDEN FOR ACROMEGALY & GEP-NET PATIENTS

DEBIOPHARM APPLIES
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
DEBIOPHARM APPLIES EXTENDED-RELEASE FORMULATION EXPERTISE TO REDUCE TREATMENT FREQUENCY BURDEN FOR ACROMEGALY & GEP-NET PATIENTS (Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023)ACROMEGALY and gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) are rare diseases that require life-long chronic TREATMENT. Monthly somatostatin analog (SSA) injections are the standard of care as first-line medical TREATMENT. -  DEBIOPHARM is developing Debio 4126, a novel 3-month EXTENDED-RELEASE octreotide FORMULATION, to optimize ACROMEGALY and GEP-NET patient care by reducing injection FREQUENCY, which translates into an improved quality of life and less time spent with medical visits. -  Debio 4126 is currently being investigated in two clinical studies. One of them (study Debio 4126-102) is a phase 1b study in PATIENTS with ACROMEGALY or GEP-NETs. This study was designed to ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

DEBIOPHARM APPLIES EXTENDED-RELEASE FORMULATION EXPERTISE TO REDUCE TREATMENT FREQUENCY BURDEN FOR ACROMEGALY & GEP-NET PATIENTS

Acromegaly and gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) are rare diseases that require life-long chronic treatment.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : DEBIOPHARM APPLIES
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : DEBIOPHARM APPLIES DEBIOPHARM APPLIES EXTENDED RELEASE FORMULATION