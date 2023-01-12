DEBIOPHARM APPLIES EXTENDED-RELEASE FORMULATION EXPERTISE TO REDUCE TREATMENT FREQUENCY BURDEN FOR ACROMEGALY & GEP-NET PATIENTS (Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) - ACROMEGALY and gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) are rare diseases that require life-long chronic TREATMENT. Monthly somatostatin analog (SSA) injections are the standard of care as first-line medical TREATMENT. - DEBIOPHARM is developing Debio 4126, a novel 3-month EXTENDED-RELEASE octreotide FORMULATION, to optimize ACROMEGALY and GEP-NET patient care by reducing injection FREQUENCY, which translates into an improved quality of life and less time spent with medical visits. - Debio 4126 is currently being investigated in two clinical studies. One of them (study Debio 4126-102) is a phase 1b study in PATIENTS with ACROMEGALY or GEP-NETs. This study was designed to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
DEBIOPHARM APPLIES EXTENDED-RELEASE FORMULATION EXPERTISE TO REDUCE TREATMENT FREQUENCY BURDEN FOR ACROMEGALY & GEP-NET PATIENTSAcromegaly and gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) are rare diseases that require life-long chronic treatment.
