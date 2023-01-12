Crimes of the Future in 4K UHD, la recensione: super edizione per l'inquietante mondo di Cronenberg (Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) La recensione di Crimes of the Future in 4K UHD: eccellente edizione a due dischi targata Plaion e Lucky Red per la collana Midnight Factory, con video straordinario, booklet e due card da collezione. La parola banalità e David Cronenberg sono agli antipodi. Anche per il suo ultimo lavoro, a otto anni da Maps to the stars, il regista canadese esplora temi originali come la tecnologia connessa al corpo umano, tanto da definire il suo film una meditazione sull'evoluzione umana. E ritrova per l'occasione uno dei attori preferiti, ovvero Viggo Mortensen. Ecco perché Crimes of the Future meritava un'edizione non banale anche in homevideo, ed in effetti, come vedremo in questa recensione, quella sfornata da Plaion Pictures e Lucky Red e ...Leggi su movieplayer
Italy to help ensure power for three million in UkraineRussia considers energy facilities as legitimate military targets but Ukraine and its allies claim the attacks may constitute war crimes.
Divilo Selects ThetaRay AI Solution to Monitor Global Payments for Financial Crime... today announced they will collaborate to protect Divilo's growing services against money laundering, sanctions violations, and other financial crimes. Through the agreement, ThetaRay will provide ... Crimes of the Future in 4K UHD, la recensione: super edizione per l ... Movieplayer
Law & Custodial Death"One of the worst crimes in a civilized society under the Rule of Law is perhaps the death in custody. The Constitution's inherent rights, outlined in Articles 21 and 22(1), must be ...
Crimes of the Future in 4K UHD, la recensione: super edizione per l'inquietante mondo di CronenbergLa recensione di Crimes of the Future in 4K UHD: eccellente edizione a due dischi targata Plaion e Lucky Red per la collana Midnight Factory, con video straordinario, booklet e due card da collezione.
Crimes theSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Crimes the