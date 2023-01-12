L’IVA PER I PRODOTTI DI PRIMA INFANZIA SI RIDUCE AL 5%NBA 2K23 - Stagione 4Xbox Developer Direct 2023Kerbal Space Program 2: un vero razzo diretto in orbitaRemise en forme: tips e strumenti immancabili per allenarsiLa connettività del 2023 secondo D-LinkSony presenta NW-A306 - il nuovo WalkmanHearthstone - Annuncio della Stagione 3 della BattagliaGarden In - data di rilascio e nuovo trailerMG-X MADE FOR iPHONE DISPONIBILEUltime Blog

Crimes of the Future in 4K UHD | la recensione | super edizione per l' inquietante mondo di Cronenberg

Crimes of the Future in 4K UHD, la recensione: super edizione per l'inquietante mondo di Cronenberg (Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) La recensione di Crimes of the Future in 4K UHD: eccellente edizione a due dischi targata Plaion e Lucky Red per la collana Midnight Factory, con video straordinario, booklet e due card da collezione. La parola banalità e David Cronenberg sono agli antipodi. Anche per il suo ultimo lavoro, a otto anni da Maps to the stars, il regista canadese esplora temi originali come la tecnologia connessa al corpo umano, tanto da definire il suo film una meditazione sull'evoluzione umana. E ritrova per l'occasione uno dei attori preferiti, ovvero Viggo Mortensen. Ecco perché Crimes of the Future meritava un'edizione non banale anche in homevideo, ed in effetti, come vedremo in questa recensione, quella sfornata da Plaion Pictures e Lucky Red e ...
