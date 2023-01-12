Alphawave IP Announces Appointments to its Executive Leadership team

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) The expandedwill support the successful execution ofIP's long-term strategy while continuing to deliver for customers and shareholders LONDON and TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/IP Group plc ("" or the "Company") (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure is pleased to announce fourto its, bringing extensive experience in the semiconductor industry and increased expertise in connectivity technology for digital infrastructure. The Company will provide a broader business and technology update at its Capital Markets Day on January 13, 2022. The following join the...