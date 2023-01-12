L’IVA PER I PRODOTTI DI PRIMA INFANZIA SI RIDUCE AL 5%NBA 2K23 - Stagione 4Xbox Developer Direct 2023Kerbal Space Program 2: un vero razzo diretto in orbitaRemise en forme: tips e strumenti immancabili per allenarsiLa connettività del 2023 secondo D-LinkSony presenta NW-A306 - il nuovo WalkmanHearthstone - Annuncio della Stagione 3 della BattagliaGarden In - data di rilascio e nuovo trailerMG-X MADE FOR iPHONE DISPONIBILEUltime Blog

Alphawave IP Announces Appointments to its Executive Leadership team (Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) The expanded Leadership team will support the successful execution of Alphawave IP's long-term strategy while continuing to deliver for customers and shareholders LONDON and TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Alphawave IP Group plc ("Alphawave" or the "Company") (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure is pleased to announce four Appointments to its Executive Leadership team, bringing extensive experience in the semiconductor industry and increased expertise in connectivity technology for digital infrastructure.  The Company will provide a broader business and technology update at its Capital Markets Day on January 13, 2022.  The following join the Alphawave ...
