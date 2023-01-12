AEW | Britt Baker commenta il ritorno di Adam Cole

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) Sebbene in molti si aspettassero il debutto a sorpresa di Mercedes Mone a Dynamite la scorsa notte, lo show ha regalato comunque un gradevoleinfatti, è apparso a sorpresa dopo il match di apertura e ha tenuto un sentitissimo promo in cui ha ringraziato i fan per il supporto mostratogli negli ultimi mesi. Il Panama City Playboy ha inoltre dichiarato che è stato dichiarato pronto per tornare sul ring, perciò a breve potremo finalmente rivederlo in azione. Nel frattempo, su Twitter, la sua compagna di vita e di roster, ha parlato deldell’ex NXT Champion. La commozione diAttraverso un tweet, l’ex Women’s World Champion dell’AEW ha espresso tutta la sua felicità per ildi ...