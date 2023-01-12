AEW: Britt Baker commenta il ritorno di Adam Cole (Di giovedì 12 gennaio 2023) Sebbene in molti si aspettassero il debutto a sorpresa di Mercedes Mone a Dynamite la scorsa notte, lo show ha regalato comunque un gradevole ritorno: Adam Cole infatti, è apparso a sorpresa dopo il match di apertura e ha tenuto un sentitissimo promo in cui ha ringraziato i fan per il supporto mostratogli negli ultimi mesi. Il Panama City Playboy ha inoltre dichiarato che è stato dichiarato pronto per tornare sul ring, perciò a breve potremo finalmente rivederlo in azione. Nel frattempo, su Twitter, la sua compagna di vita e di roster Britt Baker, ha parlato del ritorno dell’ex NXT Champion. La commozione di Britt Attraverso un tweet, l’ex Women’s World Champion dell’AEW ha espresso tutta la sua felicità per il ritorno di ...Leggi su zonawrestling
I risultati di AEW Full Gear 2022, MJF spiazza tutti e diventa campione...batte Britt Baker Dopo ben cinque anni di assenza dal wrestling lottato per via di un brutto infortunio al collo, Saraya FKA Paige è tornata in azione e lo ha fatto in grande stile sul ring della AEW.
AEW: Fight Forever in un nuovo video che mostra un combattimento tra Kenny Omega e Adam ColeBritt Baker D. M. D., Jungle Boy e Penta El Cero Miedo. AEW: Fight Forever non ha ancora una data di uscita. Il gioco arriverà su PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S e Nintendo Switch. Britt Baker e Jamie Hayter battono Saraya e Toni Storm The Shield Of Wrestling
