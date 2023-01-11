Yili Group Offers Online Tours of Its Industrial Chain Across the Globe

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 11 gennaio 2023) HOHHOT, China, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/Nowadays, health awareness is growingthe world. As a crucial indicator of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all is also an essential goal for dairy producers. On January 3,launched a new platform themed "Tour: Networking's Global Value" to invite global audiences to explore's cross-continent, and witness's pursuit of "100% dedicated, 100% safety, 100% healthy" products. The officialtour platform will be available on's global website. On New Year's Eve 2022,also rolled out a ...