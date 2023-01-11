Yili Group Offers Online Tours of Its Industrial Chain Across the Globe (Di mercoledì 11 gennaio 2023) HOHHOT, China, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Nowadays, health awareness is growing Across the world. As a crucial indicator of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all is also an essential goal for dairy producers. On January 3, Yili launched a new platform themed "Online Tour: Networking Yili's Global Value Chain" to invite global audiences to explore Yili's cross-continent Industrial Chain Online, and witness Yili's pursuit of "100% dedicated, 100% safety, 100% healthy" products. The official Online tour platform will be available on Yili's global website. On New Year's Eve 2022, Yili also rolled out a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Yili's Premium Brand SATINE Responds to COP15's Call to Build a Shared Future for All Life on Earth with Its Ongoing Commitment to ...Yili Group Puts into Practice the Concept of Sustainability through Participation in COP 15 MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ On December 7, global dairy giant Yili Group attended the second session ...
Yili Chosen as the Official Dairy Partner of the G20 SummitBALI, Indonesia, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - The 2022 G20 Summit is being held in Bali, Indonesia, on November 15 and 16, with the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger". Yili Group has been named the G20 Summit's dairy partner. Joyday ice cream, produced by PT Yili Indonesia Dairy, will be offered in various refreshing flavors to participants from all over the world. ... Brazzale premiata per il magazzino di stagionatura Food
Yili Group Offers Online Tours of Its Industrial Chain Across the GlobeNowadays, health awareness is growing across the world. As a crucial indicator of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring healthy lives ...
Singapore Government Recognizes Yili's Strong CSR EffortsBreaking Ceremony on January 8, Yili, in partnership with the Singapore government, brought its nutritious and delicious ...
