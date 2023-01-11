WWE: Il Gallus torna a NXT dopo la sospensione e punta subito ai titoli di coppia (Di mercoledì 11 gennaio 2023) Molta carne al fuoco ieri notte durante lo speciale di NXT New Year’s Evil. Tra i match in programma anche un Tag Team Gauntlet Match con in palio una shot ai titoli di coppia detenuti dal New Day. Nel corso del match abbiamo assistito al ritorno di un tag team del fu NXT UK. Si tratta del Gallus (Wolfgang e Mark Coffey). I due non si vedevano dal mese di settembre quando furono sospesi dal management di NXT. Nuovi #1 Contender’s? Il Gallus è tornato ieri notte durante NXT New Year’s Evil palesando chiaramente le intenzioni. Wolfgang e Mark Coffey si sono presi con la forza un posto nel Tag Team Gauntlet Match valido per decretare i nuovi primi sfidanti del New Day, mettendo ko Josh Briggs e Brooks Jensen. dopodiché hanno sconfitto facilmente i Pretty Deadly che già avevano ...Leggi su zonawrestling
NXT New Year's Evil 2023 - Risultati Live WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
WWE NXT Results: Bron Breakker Successfully Defends Championship TitleBreakker managed to retain the NXT Championship against Grayson Waller, who was counted out after the ring rope broke for the second time as he attempted to walk on it in order to pull off an elbow dr ...
Predicting The Next Holder Of Every Active WWE ChampionshipWWE clearly views the Gallus trio of Wolfgang, Mark Coffey, and Joe Coffey in a high regard. That they were one of the few NXT UK acts kept around in full-fat NXT when its United Kingdom expansion was ...
