Wash Me in the River | la recensione | su Prime Video un mediocre action-thriller

Leggi su movieplayer

(Di mercoledì 11 gennaio 2023) LadiMe in the, film di serie b che può vantare nel cast la presenza di Robert De Niro e John Malkovich ad accompagnare il protagonista Jack Huston. Shelby e Ruby sono follemente innamorati ma la loro esistenza è segnata dalla comune dipendenza per la droga, che ne ha profondamente condizionato i legami sociali e li ha portati ad isolarsi dal resto del mondo. Quando Shelby chiede alla fidanzata di sposarlo, lei è al settimo cielo e insieme decidono di provare a disintossicarsi, costi quel che costi. Come vi raccontiamo nelladiMe in the, i primi giorni non sono per nulla semplici ed entrambi si trovano alle prese con violente crisi, ma ciò nonostante - spinti dall'amore l'uno per l'altra - riescono a resistere …