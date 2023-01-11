The Resident 6, la recensione: il medical drama rilancia ma è sempre più uguale agli altri (Di mercoledì 11 gennaio 2023) New entry, nuove storyline, attenzione all'attualità e ritorno agli affetti. Ma non basta per una serie che ha perso la sua peculiarità, come The Resident 6, dall'11 gennaio su Star di Disney+ con appuntamento settimanale, anche se si lascia ancora guardare. È con un po' di dispiacere che scriviamo questa recensione di The Resident 6, il medical drama che continua a sopravvivere sul tavolo operatorio di FOX grazie all'ottimo cast e all'attenzione all'attualità, pur avendo perso oramai completamente la propria identità distintiva, assimilandosi alle altre serie del genere. Disponibile in Italia su Star di Disney+ con appuntamento settimanale a partire dall'11 gennaio 2023, andiamo a scoprire le new entry della sesta stagione e i motivi che lo rendono ancora meritevole di essere visto. ...Leggi su movieplayer
The Resident 6 - quando escono gli episodi della sesta stagione su Disney+
The Resident - dall’11 gennaio la sesta stagione in Italia
The Resident 6 sconvolge i fan nel finale di metà stagione : chi ha baciato Conrad?
Da 'The Last of Us' a 'Vikings: Valhalla', i nuovi film e serie tv della settimanaThe resident - dall'11 gennaio Prende il via in esclusiva su Disney+ la 6 a stagione di questa serie molto apprezzata dai fan del genere "ospedaliero". Protagonista è Matt Czuchry nei panni di Conrad ...
The Resident 6, la recensione: il medical drama rilancia ma è ...
