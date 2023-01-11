L’IVA PER I PRODOTTI DI PRIMA INFANZIA SI RIDUCE AL 5%NBA 2K23 - Stagione 4Xbox Developer Direct 2023Kerbal Space Program 2: un vero razzo diretto in orbitaRemise en forme: tips e strumenti immancabili per allenarsiLa connettività del 2023 secondo D-LinkSony presenta NW-A306 - il nuovo WalkmanHearthstone - Annuncio della Stagione 3 della BattagliaGarden In - data di rilascio e nuovo trailerMG-X MADE FOR iPHONE DISPONIBILEUltime Blog

The Good Doctor | Kennedy McMann e Felicity Huffman protagoniste dello spinoff

The Good
The Good Doctor: Kennedy McMann e Felicity Huffman protagoniste dello spinoff (Di mercoledì 11 gennaio 2023) Saranno le attrici Kennedy McMann e Felicity Huffman le protagoniste di The Good Lawyer, il potenziale spinoff della serie The Good Doctor. The Good Doctor potrebbe presto avere uno spinoff: l'episodio che andrà in onda il 6 marzo, intitolato The Good Lawyer, è stato infatti ideato come pilot per la potenziale serie. Le protagoniste del progetto saranno Kennedy McMann e Felicity Huffman e i loro personaggi verranno introdotti nella puntata. La puntata di The Good Doctor, intitolata appunto The Good Lawyer, è stata scritta da David Shore ...
Kennedy McMann e Felicity Huffman , ex star di Nancy Drew e Desperate Housewives, saranno le protagoniste del possibile spinoff di The Good Doctor intitolato The Good Lawyer . ABC ha annunciato che verrà realizzato un episodio del medical drama ideato come pilot del nuovo progetto, con lo scopo di introdurre i due personaggi. La ...

The Good Lawyer: Felicity Huffman e Kennedy McMann star dello spinoff di The Good Doctor

ABC ha annunciato che saranno Felicity Huffman e Kennedy McMann le protagonsite di The Good Lawyer, potenziale spinoff di The Good Doctor ...

