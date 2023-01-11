Social e lavoro: quali sono le opportunità e come specializzarsiTales of Symphonia Remastered - nuovo trailerLA VOTAZIONE DELLA SQUADRA DELL'ANNO DI FIFA 23 È INIZIATAXiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro disponibile in ItaliaSWISSRELUX - orologi da collezione ricondizionatiMorto spettatore italiano travolto alla Rally DakarLG TV AMPLIA L’OFFERTA DEI SERVIZI PER I VIDEO GIOCATORIDJI RS 3 Mini - nuovo stabilizzatore da viaggioTurtle Beach | Arriva la Magma MiniCLUENDO - GIOCO IN SCATOLA SI RIFÀ IL LOOKUltime Blog

I Goonies | Jonathan Ke Quan | vincitore del Golden Globe 2023 | tornerebbe nel sequel

Goonies Jonathan
I Goonies: Jonathan Ke Quan, vincitore del Golden Globe 2023, tornerebbe nel sequel (Di mercoledì 11 gennaio 2023) Jonathan Ke Quan, interprete di Data nel cult di Richard Donner I Goonies, ha parlato della possibilità di fare ritorno in un sequel dal palco dei Golden Globe 2023 . Reduce dalla grande vittoria ai Golden Globe 2023 come miglior attore non protagonista per la sua performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Jonathan Ke Quan è tornato a parlare del tanto discusso sequel de I Goonies, film cult del 1985 in cui interpretava Data. L'attore si è detto disposto a tornare a bordo nel sequel, qualora venisse mai realizzato: "Abbiamo cercato di realizzare I Goonies 2 nell'arco degli ultimi 30 anni, avrei preferito che ...
