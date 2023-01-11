La connettività del 2023 secondo D-LinkSony presenta NW-A306 - il nuovo WalkmanHearthstone - Annuncio della Stagione 3 della BattagliaGarden In - data di rilascio e nuovo trailerMG-X MADE FOR iPHONE DISPONIBILESocial e lavoro: quali sono le opportunità e come specializzarsiTales of Symphonia Remastered - nuovo trailerLA VOTAZIONE DELLA SQUADRA DELL'ANNO DI FIFA 23 È INIZIATAXiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro disponibile in ItaliaSWISSRELUX - orologi da collezione ricondizionatiUltime Blog

HIGHGATE EXPANDS EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT

HIGHGATE EXPANDS
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
HIGHGATE EXPANDS EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT (Di mercoledì 11 gennaio 2023) Company Launches HG Portugal and Grows Platform in the UK LONDON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 HIGHGATE, a leading hotel management, investment, technology, and development company, has announced two significant EUROPEAN developments – the launch of HG Portugal and the relaunch of the Dorsett City London Hotel. HG Portugal begins with a portfolio of 18 hotels spanning the Algarve, Lisbon, Porto, and several other markets throughout Portugal. The portfolio includes hotels operating within the Hilton and IHG brand families, as well as several noteworthy independent hotels such as Cascade Resort, Salgados Palace, and Sao Rafael Atlantico. The portfolio includes lifestyle boutique hotels, urban full-service hotels, waterfront luxury resorts, and large convention facilities, each of which draws from core competencies across HIGHGATE's ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

HIGHGATE EXPANDS EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT

Company Launches HG Portugal and Grows Platform in the UK LONDON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highgate, a leading hotel management, investment, technology, and development company, has announced two ...

Learn about the new Highgate Land Port of Entry this Thursday in St. Albans

In compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act, the U.S. General Services Administration will host a public meeting in support of an Environmental Assessment for the proposed construction of ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : HIGHGATE EXPANDS
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : HIGHGATE EXPANDS HIGHGATE EXPANDS EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT