Global CDMO Adare Pharma Solutions Harmonizing Quality with Veeva Vault Quality Suite

Global CDMO Adare Pharma Solutions Harmonizing Quality with Veeva Vault Quality Suite (Di mercoledì 11 gennaio 2023) Vault Quality Suite to connect Quality processes, documents, and training on a single platform for improved efficiency and collaboration BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Adare Pharma Solutions, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with expertise in oral dosage forms, selected Veeva Vault Quality Suite to harmonize Quality systems across the organization. By replacing legacy systems with modern connected applications, Adare can streamline ...
