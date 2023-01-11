FIFA 23 Title Update 6: Patch Notes PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC e Stadia (Di mercoledì 11 gennaio 2023) EA Sports ha annunciato il Title Update 6 per il simulatore calcistico FIFA 23. La Patch in questione sarà rilasciata il 12 Gennaio per le piattaforme Playstation 5 (PS5), Playstation 4 (PS4),Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC e Stadia. L’aggiornamento apporta alcuni correttivi per risolve alcuni problemi del gameplay del nuovo simulatore calcistico FIFA 23. Inoltre con la Patch in questione sono stati risolti alcuni problemi critici per le modalità Ultimate Team e World Cup. Di seguito riportiamo il fix completo del Title Update 6 divulgato dalla software house canadese. Traduzione effettuata con Google Translate a causa della presenza di ...Leggi su fifaultimateteam
