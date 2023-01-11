L’IVA PER I PRODOTTI DI PRIMA INFANZIA SI RIDUCE AL 5%NBA 2K23 - Stagione 4Xbox Developer Direct 2023Kerbal Space Program 2: un vero razzo diretto in orbitaRemise en forme: tips e strumenti immancabili per allenarsiLa connettività del 2023 secondo D-LinkSony presenta NW-A306 - il nuovo WalkmanHearthstone - Annuncio della Stagione 3 della BattagliaGarden In - data di rilascio e nuovo trailerMG-X MADE FOR iPHONE DISPONIBILEUltime Blog

FIFA 23 Title Update 6: Patch Notes PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC e Stadia (Di mercoledì 11 gennaio 2023) EA Sports ha annunciato il Title Update 6 per il simulatore calcistico FIFA 23. La Patch in questione sarà rilasciata il 12 Gennaio per le piattaforme Playstation 5 (PS5), Playstation 4 (PS4),Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC e Stadia. L’aggiornamento apporta alcuni correttivi per risolve alcuni problemi del gameplay del nuovo simulatore calcistico FIFA 23. Inoltre con la Patch in questione sono stati risolti alcuni problemi critici per le modalità Ultimate Team e World Cup. Di seguito riportiamo il fix completo del Title Update 6 divulgato dalla software house canadese. Traduzione effettuata con Google Translate a causa della presenza di ...
