FIFA 23 Title Update 6 | Patch Notes PS5 | PS4 | Xbox Series X S | Xbox One | PC e Stadia

Leggi su fifaultimateteam

(Di mercoledì 11 gennaio 2023) EA Sports ha annunciato il6 per il simulatore calcistico23. Lain questione sarà rilasciata il 12 Gennaio per le piattaforme Playstation 5 (PS5), Playstation 4 (PS4),X/S,One, PC e. L’aggiornamento apporta alcuni correttivi per risolve alcuni problemi del gameplay del nuovo simulatore calcistico23. Inoltre con lain questione sono stati risolti alcuni problemi critici per le modalità Ultimate Team e World Cup. Di seguito riportiamo il fix completo del6 divulgato dalla software house canadese. Traduzione effettuata con Google Translate a causa della presenza di ...