Everything Everywhere All at Once torna nelle sale italiane dopo la vittoria ai Golden Globe

Leggi su movieplayer

(Di mercoledì 11 gennaio 2023) La pellicola torneràlaaidei due attori protagonisti, Michelle Yeoh e Ke Huy Quan. I Wonder Pictures ha annunciato il ritorno nei cinema italiani del fenomeno cinematografico del 2022,All at, il film definitivo sul multiverso prodotto dai fratelli Russo, A24 e Ley Line Entertainment e diretto dal duo Daniels. Fresco delladi dues (Michelle Yeoh miglior attrice protagonista in un film commedia o musicale e Ke Huy Quan miglior attore non protagonista),All at, tornerà...