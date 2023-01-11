CHiQ Awarded International Accolades for Its Strong Brand Power (Di mercoledì 11 gennaio 2023) ZHONGSHAN, China, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Changhong, a top Chinese electrical household appliance maker and its premium Brand <Strong>CHiQStrong> have recently been named as one of the 2022-2023 Global TV Brands Top 10. The Global Top Brands is a world-class event of authority, professionalism, and credibility - the hall of honor in <Strong>InternationalStrong> consumer electronics. The roster of 2022-2023 Global Top Brands and a number of single product awards were announced at the 56th <Strong>InternationalStrong> Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023), one of the top ten annual events for the global technology industry, which was held in Las Vegas from January 5 to 8. This year's CES marks the beginning of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
