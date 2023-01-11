Tales of Symphonia Remastered - nuovo trailerLA VOTAZIONE DELLA SQUADRA DELL'ANNO DI FIFA 23 È INIZIATAXiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro disponibile in ItaliaSWISSRELUX - orologi da collezione ricondizionatiMorto spettatore italiano travolto alla Rally DakarLG TV AMPLIA L’OFFERTA DEI SERVIZI PER I VIDEO GIOCATORIDJI RS 3 Mini - nuovo stabilizzatore da viaggioTurtle Beach | Arriva la Magma MiniCLUENDO - GIOCO IN SCATOLA SI RIFÀ IL LOOKCuneo : incendio distrugge il caseificio Moris di CaraglioUltime Blog

Cadence | The Israeli Rock Duo segue una vivace uscita con il nuovo EP “The Big Wheel”

Cadence: The Israeli Rock Duo segue una vivace uscita con il nuovo EP “The Big Wheel”. (Di mercoledì 11 gennaio 2023) di Sylvia Sussekind. Il primo album internazionale dell’Israeli Rock Duo contiene quattro canzoni di diversi stili e direzioni musicali, ispirate alla storia delle origini del Duo. Incontrandosi all’asilo all’età di cinque anni e iniziando la loro prima band insieme all’età di dieci anni, Ran Zilca e Amir Shwartz formarono il gruppo Rock “Inch”, che andò
