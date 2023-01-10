LG TV AMPLIA L’OFFERTA DEI SERVIZI PER I VIDEO GIOCATORIDJI RS 3 Mini - nuovo stabilizzatore da viaggioTurtle Beach | Arriva la Magma MiniCLUENDO - GIOCO IN SCATOLA SI RIFÀ IL LOOKCuneo : incendio distrugge il caseificio Moris di CaraglioA Milano dal 2024 auto con limite a 30 km/hANNUNCIATE LE NOMINATION PER LA SQUADRA DELL'ANNO DI FIFA 23Benvenuti nella Stagione 2023 di League of LegendsNHL 23 - svelati i candidati al Team of the YearAl Gf Vip tra Wilma Goich e Daniele Dal Moro è vero amore?Ultime Blog

Yadea Targets the US Market with the Launch of Three New E-bike Models at CES 2023 (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) - The electric two-wheeler maker showcases new e-bikes at CES following its participation in EURObike and EICMA LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas. The appearance at the annual event is a key and strategic step in its globalization roadmap for 2023. The firm unveiled a range of new e-bike Models at the exhibition, including Innovator, URider S and Trooper 01, with the aim of revolutionizing the travel experience for bike riders across North America. This is following by Yadea's successful participation in EURObike and EICMA in 2022 when the brand ...
