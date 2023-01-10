Waterfall Security Announces Cybersecurity Collaboration with Yokogawa (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) - Yokogawa to offer Waterfall Unidirectional Gateway cyberSecurity products globally ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Waterfall Security Solutions, the leader in OT cyberSecurity, is pleased to announce a Collaboration agreement with Yokogawa Electric Corporation, a leading provider of industrial automation and test and measurement solutions. This new Collaboration will make Waterfall's industry-leading Unidirectional Gateway cyberSecurity products and technologies available to Yokogawa's customers globally. In a world where cyber threats to industrial operations continue to become more powerful and more pervasive, making unidirectional protections ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
