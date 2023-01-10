Vestel adds VIDAA to its Smart TVs offerings from 2023 onwards (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) - Partnership expands Vestel's platform offering and VIDAA's reach in Europe. LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
VIDAA USA, the developer of the fastest-growing global Smart TV platform, signed a multi-year partnership with Vestel to provide a turnkey operating system to one of Europe's leading Smart TV manufacturers. The deal will expand the presence of the VIDAA platform in Europe, powering Toshiba branded TVs starting in 2023. By utilizing VIDAA, Vestel joins 10 manufacturers globally already selling Smart TVs powered by the VIDAA platform to over 100 brands globally. The solution has attracted the attention of brands and manufacturers from ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
VIDAA USA, the developer of the fastest-growing global Smart TV platform, signed a multi-year partnership with Vestel to provide a turnkey operating system to one of Europe's leading Smart TV manufacturers. The deal will expand the presence of the VIDAA platform in Europe, powering Toshiba branded TVs starting in 2023. By utilizing VIDAA, Vestel joins 10 manufacturers globally already selling Smart TVs powered by the VIDAA platform to over 100 brands globally. The solution has attracted the attention of brands and manufacturers from ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Vestel adds VIDAA to its Smart TVs offerings from 2023 onwards... VIDAA USA jose.riverafont@vidaa.com Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978336/Vidaa_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/vestel - adds - vidaa - to - ...
insightsoftware Integrates CXO and Longview Solutions, Delivering Deeper Business Intelligence for Finance and Tax Teams... and to help our customers access them more efficiently and effectively,' Schommer adds. The timing ... Welcomes Vestel as First OEM Partner Business Wire Business Wire - 31 Agosto 2022 Vestel to Offer ... Una nessuna centomila: Caroline Pagani è “Mobbing Dick” siciliareport.it
Vestel addsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Vestel adds