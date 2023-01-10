Veeva Statement in Support of Proposed FTC Rule to Ban Non-Competes (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) - Non-Competes stifle the U.S. economy, innovation, and employee rights BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Consistent with its long-standing work to abolish non-compete agreements, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced its Support for the Proposed Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Rule to ban employee non-Competes. As the FTC noted, the evidence is clear that the free flow of talent drives growth and innovation: "…existing evidence indicates that noncompete clauses reduce innovation and competition in product and service markets. Studies show that locking workers in place reduces innovation, likely by decreasing the flow of information and knowledge among firms. By preventing workers from starting their own businesses and limiting the pool of talent available for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Consistent with its long-standing work to abolish non-compete agreements, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced its Support for the Proposed Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Rule to ban employee non-Competes. As the FTC noted, the evidence is clear that the free flow of talent drives growth and innovation: "…existing evidence indicates that noncompete clauses reduce innovation and competition in product and service markets. Studies show that locking workers in place reduces innovation, likely by decreasing the flow of information and knowledge among firms. By preventing workers from starting their own businesses and limiting the pool of talent available for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Veeva Systems: Veeva Statement in Support of Proposed FTC Rule to Ban Non-CompetesNon-competes stifle the U.S. economy, innovation, and employee rights BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistent with its long-standing work to abolish non-compete agreements ...
Veeva Statement in Support of Proposed FTC Rule to Ban Non-CompetesConsistent with its long-standing work to abolish non-compete agreements, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced its support for ...
Veeva StatementSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Veeva Statement