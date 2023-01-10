Too Old to Die Young, Nicolas Winding Refn accusa Amazon di aver boicottato la serie: "Ci ha seppellito" (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) Secondo Nicolas Winding Refn, Amazon avrebbe volutamente boicottato il marketing della serie Too Old to Die Young perché temeva che l'avrebbe messo in cattiva luce. Secondo Nicolas Winding Refn, Amazon ha volutamente seppellito Too Old to Die Young. Il regista è convinto che Amazon Prime Video abbia offuscato la visibilità della serie 2019 per timore che lo show facesse sembrare cattivo lo streamer. "Hanno eliminato tutto il mio budget per il marketing perché avevano paura che lo show gettasse una cattiva luce su Amazon. Me l'hanno detto direttamente", ha detto Refn a Vulture. "Ne sono rimasti così ...Leggi su movieplayer
Russell Banks, Novelist Steeped in the Working Class, Dies at 82That book's 14 - year - old narrator, Chappie, follows in his author's footsteps as he flees ... So I'm glad when they feel that affection too." Russell Earl Banks was born on March 28, 1940, in Newton, ...
