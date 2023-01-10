The Last of Us, la recensione della serie tv horror HBO (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) La serie : The Last of Us. Regia: Jeremy Webb, Ali Abbasi, Neil Druckmann, Peter Hoar, Liza Johnson, Jasmila Zbanic. Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, Gabriel Luna, Nick Offerman. Genere: Post-apocalittico/drammatico. Durata: 60-70 minuti ca./9 episodi. Dove l’abbiamo visto: in anteprima stampa. Trama: Nel 2023 il mondo è piegato da un’inarrestabile epidemia che rende aggressivi e contagiosi gli infetti. Uno sparuto gruppo di sopravvissuti resiste trascinandosi in una quotidianità impregnata di violenza, sospetto e brutalità. Poi nella vita di Joel, padre inaridito dal lutto, ecco arrivare Ellie. Una ragazzina che potrebbe essere una luce di speranza nella disperazione. <!
Se è vero che anche un orologio rotto segna l'ora giusta due volte al giorno, allora c'è speranza anche nella rovina. Lo sa bene anche un uomo che ...
