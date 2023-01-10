STATS – Premier League, nessuno crossa come Perisic (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) Una volta, in un’idea un po’ stereotipata del calcio inglese, si riteneva che quella fosse la patria non solo di un calcio intenso e agonistico, ma anche delle ali che andavano a crossare da fondo campo. E non lo facevano come noi latini, superando il diretto controllore con un classico e insieme variabile repertorio di finte. La caratteristica degli esterni inglesi era la corsa a perdifiato a chi arrivava prima fino al punto dove aveva lo spazio libero per mettere al centro il pallone. Le cose sono cambiate, ma non quanto basta per non vedere nei numeri dei crossatori un’altra delle spiegazioni del fascino della Premier League di oggi. Che ha in testa un giocatore non britannico e che rimpiangiamo alquanto in Italia perché è indubbio che manchi: Ivan Perisic. Non ...Leggi su calcionews24
