SI Group Releases Inaugural ESG Report Showcasing its Commitment to Sustainability

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) - Theunveils SI'stargets as it sets out its vision for the future THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/SI, a leading global performance additives company, has released itsEnvironmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). Thedemonstrates SI'stoand defines its future targets as it elevates efforts to improve its social responsibility. Read SI's 2022and learn about itsgoals here: www.sii.com/. This is SI's first ESGand serves to ...