Rise of the Pink Ladies | il trailer della serie sequel di Grease

Rise the
Rise of the Pink Ladies, il trailer della serie sequel di Grease (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) Dopo circa 45 anni i fan di Grease, iconico musical con protagonisti John Travolta e Olivia Newton-John, possono finalmente tornare alla Rydell High, la scuola che fa da sfondo alle vicende romantiche di Danny Zucco e Sandy Ollson. Il 6 aprile 2023 è in arrivo, su Paramount+, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, la serie prequel del cult uscito nel 1978, che narra la nascita delle Pink Ladies, la girl gang più famosa del cinema. Il canale YouTube di Paramount+ UK & Ireland ha distribuito ora il primo trailer, visibile comodamente a questo link. Vi raccomandiamo... Olivia Newton-John sta vincendo la battaglia con il cancro Musica, balli e tanto spettacolo in piena atmosfera ...
Rise of the Pink Ladies, il trailer della serie sequel di Grease

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies è la serie sequel dell'iconico musical, che esce il 6 aprile 2023. Il trailer, il cast e le prime immagini.

