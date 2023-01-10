REPT BATTERO Energy Launches Global Zero-Carbon Strategy to Accelerate Industry Transformation and Development

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) - SHANGHAI, Jan.10, 2023 /PRNewswire/Co., Ltd. ("" or "the Company"), a leading newsolution provider backed by China's stainless steel and nickel giant Tsingshan, has officially announced the launch of itsnet-at The Seventh International Summit on Power Battery Application (CBIS2022) which was held on December 20 in Shanghai, China. Theaims to further advanceand promote. In the context of the worldwide "green ...