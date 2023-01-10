REPT BATTERO Energy Launches Global Zero-Carbon Strategy to Accelerate Industry Transformation and Development (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) - SHANGHAI, Jan.10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. ("REPT BATTERO" or "the Company"), a leading new Energy solution provider backed by China's stainless steel and nickel giant Tsingshan Industry, has officially announced the launch of its Global net-Zero Carbon Strategy at The Seventh International Summit on Power Battery Application (CBIS2022) which was held on December 20 in Shanghai, China. The Strategy aims to further advance Industry Transformation and promote Global Zero-Carbon Industry Development. In the context of the worldwide "green ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
REPT BATTERO Energy Launches New Battery Solution for Energy Storage, Boasting Greater Safety, Performance and DurabilityANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. ("REPT" or "the Company"), a leading new energy solution provider backed by China's stainless steel and nickel giant Tsingshan Industry, has unveiled a suite of new ...
