CLUENDO - GIOCO IN SCATOLA SI RIFÀ IL LOOKCuneo : incendio distrugge il caseificio Moris di CaraglioA Milano dal 2024 auto con limite a 30 km/hANNUNCIATE LE NOMINATION PER LA SQUADRA DELL'ANNO DI FIFA 23Benvenuti nella Stagione 2023 di League of LegendsNHL 23 - svelati i candidati al Team of the YearAl Gf Vip tra Wilma Goich e Daniele Dal Moro è vero amore?Incidente San Donà di Piave : sbanda e si schianta sul guard-railGianluca Vialli è morto, ci lascia un altro grande campioneCristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia SauditaUltime Blog

Penta expands global footprint with acquisition of Hume Brophy

Penta expands
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Penta expands global footprint with acquisition of Hume Brophy (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) - Bolstering global reach will allow the firm to deliver unrivaled, data-driven stakeholder solutions to leading companies around the world WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Today, Penta announced the acquisition of Hume Brophy, a global public affairs, communications, and strategy firm that provides cutting-edge consultancy, digital, and reputation management services to clients in the corporate, public, and non-profit sectors. This acquisition will further expand Penta's global reach and consolidate the company's position as the world's first comprehensive stakeholder solutions firm, combining analytics and research with deep expertise to drive measurable impact for clients. Founded in 2005, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Mieloma multiplo, studi 'real life' confermano efficacia e sicurezza di ...  PharmaStar

Infortrend EonStor GS Storage Solution Powers New Level of Non-disruptive Service for Medical Radiology Information System

Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, is introducing its storage solution's HA (high availability) service to reinforce the hospital radiology ...

Penta expands global footprint with acquisition of Hume Brophy

Penta announced the acquisition of Hume Brophy, a global public affairs, communications, and strategy firm that provides ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Penta expands
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Penta expands Penta expands global footprint with