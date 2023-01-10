Penta expands global footprint with acquisition of Hume Brophy (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) - Bolstering global reach will allow the firm to deliver unrivaled, data-driven stakeholder solutions to leading companies around the world WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Today, Penta announced the acquisition of Hume Brophy, a global public affairs, communications, and strategy firm that provides cutting-edge consultancy, digital, and reputation management services to clients in the corporate, public, and non-profit sectors. This acquisition will further expand Penta's global reach and consolidate the company's position as the world's first comprehensive stakeholder solutions firm, combining analytics and research with deep expertise to drive measurable impact for clients. Founded in 2005, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Today, Penta announced the acquisition of Hume Brophy, a global public affairs, communications, and strategy firm that provides cutting-edge consultancy, digital, and reputation management services to clients in the corporate, public, and non-profit sectors. This acquisition will further expand Penta's global reach and consolidate the company's position as the world's first comprehensive stakeholder solutions firm, combining analytics and research with deep expertise to drive measurable impact for clients. Founded in 2005, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Mieloma multiplo, studi 'real life' confermano efficacia e sicurezza di ... PharmaStar
Infortrend EonStor GS Storage Solution Powers New Level of Non-disruptive Service for Medical Radiology Information SystemInfortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, is introducing its storage solution's HA (high availability) service to reinforce the hospital radiology ...
Penta expands global footprint with acquisition of Hume BrophyPenta announced the acquisition of Hume Brophy, a global public affairs, communications, and strategy firm that provides ...
Penta expandsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Penta expands