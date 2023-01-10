Ondo Launches Tokenized US Treasuries and Bonds, Targeting $100 Billion Stablecoin Market (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) - GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Ondo Finance (https://Ondo.finance) today announced the launch of a Tokenized fund allowing Stablecoin holders globally to invest in Bonds and US Treasuries. The fund seeks to close the widening gap between on-chain and off-chain yields, a potentially attractive opportunity for investors holding more than $100 Billion in Stablecoins, which they currently receive no yield on. Today, crypto investors have a relatively unattractive set of yield opportunities available to them. The most proven protocols like Compound and Aave yield about 1-2% per year. While newer uncollateralized lending protocols offer yields in the 7-10% APR range, these loans have been experiencing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ondo Finance (https://Ondo.finance) today announced the launch of a Tokenized fund allowing Stablecoin holders globally to invest in Bonds and US Treasuries. The fund seeks to close the widening gap between on-chain and off-chain yields, a potentially attractive opportunity for investors holding more than $100 Billion in Stablecoins, which they currently receive no yield on. Today, crypto investors have a relatively unattractive set of yield opportunities available to them. The most proven protocols like Compound and Aave yield about 1-2% per year. While newer uncollateralized lending protocols offer yields in the 7-10% APR range, these loans have been experiencing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Founders Fund and Pantera Lead $20M Investment in Ondo Finance to Build a Decentralized Investment Bank... which have really been a simple MVP with no liquidity mining or other incentives from us", says Nathan Allman, Founder and CEO of Ondo Finance. "We're excited for some new product launches that will ...
Founders Fund and Pantera Lead $20M Investment in Ondo Finance to Build a Decentralized Investment Bank... which have really been a simple MVP with no liquidity mining or other incentives from us", says Nathan Allman, Founder and CEO of Ondo Finance. "We're excited for some new product launches that will ... Nuove missioni spaziali verso la luna, Giove e un mondo metallico ... GExperience
Ondo Finance: Ondo Launches Tokenized US Treasuries and Bonds, Targeting $100 Billion Stablecoin MarketOndo Finance ( today announced the launch of a tokenized fund allowing stablecoin holders globally to invest in bonds and ...
FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Unisys Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the FirmThe Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Unisys Corporation ("Unisys" or "the Company") for violations of §§10(b) and ...
Ondo LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ondo Launches