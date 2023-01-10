LSE launches £50m accelerator for "social unicorns" (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) - LONDON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
100x Impact accelerator, a new £50m global initiative dedicated to shaping a new generation of "social unicorns", today launches its first call for applications. Based at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), 100x aims to nurture high-potential social enterprises, enabling them to achieve positive impact on the scale of billions. 100x's goal is to identify the combinations of expertise, mentoring, and capital that enable impact-driven organisations to think bigger and achieve more. It emulates the successful business accelerator model from the private sector and aims to show how impact-driven organisations can break the cycle of grant-seeking and weak governance. These factors often act together to limit ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
