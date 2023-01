Lederne signs with Agillic for more personalised and data-driven marketing communication

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) - Press release, Copenhagen, 10 January 2023- The Norwegian Trade Union for Managers and Executivesforandis a Norwegian organisation for managers, engineers and development of competence, founded in 1910 and currently having 17000 members in over 1200 companies across Norway and abroad.aims to look after employee interest and help the employees be on the right track in the modern day labour market. While providing legal assistance, advisory, professional networking & training to their members,aims to be...