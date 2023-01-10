King Street Sells Sustainable, Modern Office Asset in Hoofddorp (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) - AMSTERDAM, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
King Street Capital Management ("King Street"), a leading global alternative investment firm, announced it has completed the sale of Pharos (the "Property"), an iconic Office Asset in the Netherlands. The announcement follows King Street's initial purchase of Pharos in January 2016 as part of a larger portfolio of six Office Assets located in close proximity to train stations in key Dutch regional cities. The Property, which was originally constructed in 2004, sits in Hoofddorp, an established Office market of the Amsterdam Metropolitan area, with superb connectivity to Schiphol Airport and Amsterdam. Together with its operating partner, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
