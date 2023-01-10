CLUENDO - GIOCO IN SCATOLA SI RIFÀ IL LOOKCuneo : incendio distrugge il caseificio Moris di CaraglioA Milano dal 2024 auto con limite a 30 km/hANNUNCIATE LE NOMINATION PER LA SQUADRA DELL'ANNO DI FIFA 23Benvenuti nella Stagione 2023 di League of LegendsNHL 23 - svelati i candidati al Team of the YearAl Gf Vip tra Wilma Goich e Daniele Dal Moro è vero amore?Incidente San Donà di Piave : sbanda e si schianta sul guard-railGianluca Vialli è morto, ci lascia un altro grande campioneCristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia SauditaUltime Blog

King Street Sells Sustainable, Modern Office Asset in Hoofddorp (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) - AMSTERDAM, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

King Street Capital Management ("King Street"), a leading global alternative investment firm, announced it has completed the sale of Pharos (the "Property"), an iconic Office Asset in the Netherlands.   The announcement follows King Street's initial purchase of Pharos in January 2016 as part of a larger portfolio of six Office Assets located in close proximity to train stations in key Dutch regional cities. The Property, which was originally constructed in 2004, sits in Hoofddorp, an established Office market of the Amsterdam Metropolitan area, with superb connectivity to Schiphol Airport and Amsterdam. Together with its operating partner, ...
King Street Capital Management ("King Street"), a leading global alternative investment firm, announced it has completed the sale of Pharos (the "Property"), an iconic office asset in the Netherlands.
