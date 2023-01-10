HONX | Inc Bankruptcy Establishes Deadline for Filing Claims Related to Current Asbestos Injury

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) - HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/, Inc. ("") constructed, owned, and operated an Oil Refinery, formerly known as Hess Oil Virgin Islands Corporation ("HOVIC"), from 1965 to 1998 on St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. Workers at this Oil Refinery (and family members and others who came into contact with these workers) may have been exposed to. Anyone who believes they have a claim againstfor anillness must submit a claim by March 17, 2023, to be eligible for compensation. Virtually all oil refineries built before 1980 used or contained products withis a fiber which was used as insulation in wires, pipes, boilers, generators, steam traps, pumps, valves, electrical boards, gaskets, packing ...