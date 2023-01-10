Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies: il trailer della serie tv targata Paramount+ (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) Da quando Paramount+ ha annunciato che avrebbe rivisitato l’universo di Grease con la serie prequel Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, è sembrato che questo classico del cinema meritasse di essere rivisitato attraverso le lenti del mondo moderno. Oggi, in occasione della presentazione della Paramount+ alla Television Critics Association, è stato rivelato un primo trailer della serie originale. Il teaser di Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies rende evidente che Jane (Marisa Davila), Olivia (Cheyenne Isabel Wells), Cynthia (Ari Notartomaso) e Nancy (Tricia Fukuhara) faranno faville nella Rydell High School di ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
Rise of the Pink Ladies: musiche e danze nel trailer del prequel di Grease
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, il teaser trailer svela la data di uscita
