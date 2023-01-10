LG TV AMPLIA L’OFFERTA DEI SERVIZI PER I VIDEO GIOCATORIDJI RS 3 Mini - nuovo stabilizzatore da viaggioTurtle Beach | Arriva la Magma MiniCLUENDO - GIOCO IN SCATOLA SI RIFÀ IL LOOKCuneo : incendio distrugge il caseificio Moris di CaraglioA Milano dal 2024 auto con limite a 30 km/hANNUNCIATE LE NOMINATION PER LA SQUADRA DELL'ANNO DI FIFA 23Benvenuti nella Stagione 2023 di League of LegendsNHL 23 - svelati i candidati al Team of the YearAl Gf Vip tra Wilma Goich e Daniele Dal Moro è vero amore?Ultime Blog

Everything But The Girl | dopo 24 anni annunciano il nuovo album

Everything But The Girl, dopo 24 anni annunciano il nuovo album (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) IL nuovo album - Scritto e prodotto da Ben Watt e Tracey Thorn nella primavera - estate del 2021, 'Fuse' è una rivisitazione moderna della brillante anima elettronica di cui la band è stata pioniera a ...
Everything But The Girl, dopo 24 anni annunciano il nuovo album

È diventato Everything But The Girl da solo'. La rinnovata collaborazione in studio del duo ha portato anche al titolo del nuovo album. 'Dopo tanto tempo di lontananza professionale, quando abbiamo ...

√ Everything but the Girl, dopo quasi 24 anni esce 'Fuse'

Gli Everything But The Girl hanno fornito i primi dettagli di "Fuse" , il loro primo nuovo album in studio dopo oltre 24 anni, che giungerà sul mercato il prossimo 21 aprile. La band ha infatti pubblicato ... EVERYTHING BUT THE GIRL: il nuovo album "FUSE". Guarda il ...  Newsic

