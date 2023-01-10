DXC Technology Identifies Five Cybersecurity Trends that will Impact Life and Business in 2023 and Beyond

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) - - Globalindustry to recruit 3.4 million additional professionals to help neutralize the cybercriminal threat LONDON, Jan. 10,/PRNewswire/DXC(NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 globalservices company, has forecastways the digital security landscapeandinand. As one of the leading providers ofsolutions globally with over 3,000 experts helping the world's largest companies to increase resilience, DXCis seeing an evolving landscape of threats, but also opportunities to tackle them. Cybercriminals andprofessionals ...