Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) - SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/, Asia's partner of reference for curating innovativeand venue experiences, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with(CNCC),'s largestcentre in Beijing. This will enableand CNCC to exploreopportunities and facilitate industryin MICE (Meetings, Incentives,s, Exhibitions) between Singapore andin 2023. MICE remains a dynamic engine of growth as economies and borders reopen. In Singapore, the MICE industry has shown strong recovery with a robust pipeline of ...