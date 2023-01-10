Calterah Launches New mmWave Radar SoC Families - Alps-Pro and Andes (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) - SHANGHAI, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On Dec. 20, Calterah Semiconductor launched two new mmWave Radar SoC Families, Alps-Pro and Andes, on its Calterah Day 2022 themed with "Next Wave". Click here to watch the full subtitled video. Alps-Pro Alps-Pro is developed based on the mmWave Radar SoC platform of Alps, only featuring being more Powerful, Robust, and Optimal (PRO). The Alps-Pro device is a low-power 4T4R SoC with the smallest die size among its likes on the market. Forward-looking Radar based on Alp-Pro can have a maximum detection range of 240 m, with ±0.1° angular accuracy and 3° resolution. Unquestionably, Alps-Pro can ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On Dec. 20, Calterah Semiconductor launched two new mmWave Radar SoC Families, Alps-Pro and Andes, on its Calterah Day 2022 themed with "Next Wave". Click here to watch the full subtitled video. Alps-Pro Alps-Pro is developed based on the mmWave Radar SoC platform of Alps, only featuring being more Powerful, Robust, and Optimal (PRO). The Alps-Pro device is a low-power 4T4R SoC with the smallest die size among its likes on the market. Forward-looking Radar based on Alp-Pro can have a maximum detection range of 240 m, with ±0.1° angular accuracy and 3° resolution. Unquestionably, Alps-Pro can ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Calterah Semiconductor: Calterah Launches New mmWave Radar SoC Families - Alps-Pro and AndesOn Dec. 20, Calterah Semiconductor launched two new mmWave radar SoC families, Alps-Pro and Andes, on its Calterah Day 2022 themed with "Next Wave". Click ...
Calterah Launches New mmWave Radar SoC Families - Alps-Pro and AndesCalterah Semiconductor launched two new mmWave radar SoC families, Alps-Pro and Andes, on its Calterah Day 2022 themed with ...
Calterah LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Calterah Launches