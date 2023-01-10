CLUENDO - GIOCO IN SCATOLA SI RIFÀ IL LOOKCuneo : incendio distrugge il caseificio Moris di CaraglioA Milano dal 2024 auto con limite a 30 km/hANNUNCIATE LE NOMINATION PER LA SQUADRA DELL'ANNO DI FIFA 23Benvenuti nella Stagione 2023 di League of LegendsNHL 23 - svelati i candidati al Team of the YearAl Gf Vip tra Wilma Goich e Daniele Dal Moro è vero amore?Incidente San Donà di Piave : sbanda e si schianta sul guard-railGianluca Vialli è morto, ci lascia un altro grande campioneCristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia SauditaUltime Blog

Ajinomoto and Exelixis Enter Into a License Agreement to Discover and Develop Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugates for the Treatment of Cancer

Ajinomoto and
TOKYO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ("Ajinomoto Co.") today announced a License Agreement with Exelixis, Inc. ("Exelixis") to incorporate AJICAP®, Ajinomoto Co.'s proprietary site-specific bioconjugation and linker technologies, in the Development of certain of Exelixis' Antibody-Drug conjugate (ADC) programs. Exelixis is a commercially successful, oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to accelerate the Discovery, Development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat Cancers. Utilizing its network of biotherapeutics collaborations, the company is Developing next ...
ADC deals: Ajinomoto and Exelixis team up, French biotech secures funding for payload program

There has been a flurry of antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) agreements in recent weeks, and today sees the inking of another deal involving Tokyo headquartered Ajinomoto Co Inc and US biotech, Exelixis.
