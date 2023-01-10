CLUENDO - GIOCO IN SCATOLA SI RIFÀ IL LOOKCuneo : incendio distrugge il caseificio Moris di CaraglioA Milano dal 2024 auto con limite a 30 km/hANNUNCIATE LE NOMINATION PER LA SQUADRA DELL'ANNO DI FIFA 23Benvenuti nella Stagione 2023 di League of LegendsNHL 23 - svelati i candidati al Team of the YearAl Gf Vip tra Wilma Goich e Daniele Dal Moro è vero amore?Incidente San Donà di Piave : sbanda e si schianta sul guard-railGianluca Vialli è morto, ci lascia un altro grande campioneCristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia SauditaUltime Blog

AEW | Il feud tra Kenny Omega e Will Ospreay è tutt’altro che concluso

AEW feud
AEW: Il feud tra Kenny Omega e Will Ospreay è tutt’altro che concluso (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) Kenny Omega e Will Ospreay sono due dei migliori wrestler in circolazione a livello mondiale. I due si sono recentemente affrontati a Wrestle Kingdom 17, dando vita ad un match di altissimo livello già candidato ad essere tra i migliori del 2023. A trionfare è stato Omega, che ha così conquistato l’IWGP United States Title. La faida tra i due sembra lontana dall’essere conclusa, con la AEW che ha tutta l’intenzione di portarla avanti. Fine lontana Sembra che la AEW abbia intenzione di portare avanti ulteriormente la faida tra Kenny Omega e Will Ospreay reduci dal grandissimo match di Wrestle Kingdom 17. Già nell’episodio di Dynamite di questa settimana potrebbero esserci sviluppi. Lo ha riferito Dave Meltzer durante ...
