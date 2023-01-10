AEW: Il feud tra Kenny Omega e Will Ospreay è tutt’altro che concluso (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) Kenny Omega e Will Ospreay sono due dei migliori wrestler in circolazione a livello mondiale. I due si sono recentemente affrontati a Wrestle Kingdom 17, dando vita ad un match di altissimo livello già candidato ad essere tra i migliori del 2023. A trionfare è stato Omega, che ha così conquistato l’IWGP United States Title. La faida tra i due sembra lontana dall’essere conclusa, con la AEW che ha tutta l’intenzione di portarla avanti. Fine lontana Sembra che la AEW abbia intenzione di portare avanti ulteriormente la faida tra Kenny Omega e Will Ospreay reduci dal grandissimo match di Wrestle Kingdom 17. Già nell’episodio di Dynamite di questa settimana potrebbero esserci sviluppi. Lo ha riferito Dave Meltzer durante ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Dal fumetto al ring: chi era Tiger MaskLa maschera passò quindi prima Mitsuharu Misawa che, dopo un feud con Dynamite Kid, cercò il ... Hiroshi Tanahashi (attuale sfidante di Jon Moxley per l'AEW World Heavyweight Championship ad interim), ... Zona Wrestling Awards 2022 – Storyline/Feud of the Year Zona Wrestling
The Latest On Kylie Rae's WWE StatusIndependent star Kylie Rae recently wrestled on an episode of WWE Main Event and a new report from Fightful Select sheds light on her status with the company.
‘Undisputed’ AEW star details his ‘frustrating’ return to the ringThen came O’Reilly, who, after winning the number two contendership Casino Battle Royal on an episode of Dynamite, lost a great match to Jon Moxley to become the top contender for the AEW Interim ...
AEW feudSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW feud