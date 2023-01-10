LG TV AMPLIA L’OFFERTA DEI SERVIZI PER I VIDEO GIOCATORIDJI RS 3 Mini - nuovo stabilizzatore da viaggioTurtle Beach | Arriva la Magma MiniCLUENDO - GIOCO IN SCATOLA SI RIFÀ IL LOOKCuneo : incendio distrugge il caseificio Moris di CaraglioA Milano dal 2024 auto con limite a 30 km/hANNUNCIATE LE NOMINATION PER LA SQUADRA DELL'ANNO DI FIFA 23Benvenuti nella Stagione 2023 di League of LegendsNHL 23 - svelati i candidati al Team of the YearAl Gf Vip tra Wilma Goich e Daniele Dal Moro è vero amore?Ultime Blog

42Gears MDM Expands Zebra Technologies' Printer and RFID Device Management

42Gears MDM Expands Zebra Technologies' Printer and RFID Device Management (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) - FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 42Gears, a Zebra PartnerConnect Independent Software Vendor, announced that SureMDM, its Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, now supports Zebra Link-OS Printers and RFID Devices. 42Gears had successfully completed Zebra Technologies' Validated Program for its flagship product SureMDM in 2020, during which the product's interoperability with select Zebra mobile computers was validated. "It's not just smart or rugged Devices that businesses use. They need a host of other Devices for business operations, and it's equally important for organizations to be able to manage and secure them. That was the idea behind ...
42Gears and Newland EMEA Enter into Strategic Partnership to Simplify Mobile Device Management for Speedata by Newland Product Line

... and 42Gears will expand their presence in the EMEA region. "It's not just smartphones that enterprise customers are looking to manage and monitor these days. The scope of MDM has increased ...

42Gears Launches SureMDM Hub Cloud For MSPs

...platform helps Managed Service Providers offer a multi - tenant MDM solution while reducing implementation complexity and operational costs. BENGALURU, India, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - 42Gears ... Sfide di crescita del mercato Mdm., dimensioni, quota e tendenze ...  DigitaleSiciliana

Gears, a Zebra PartnerConnect Independent Software Vendor, announced that SureMDM, its Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, now supports Zebra Link-OS printers and RFID devices. 42Gears had ...

Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market (New Report) Analysis Highlighting Opportunities and Growth Status During 2023-2029 | 118 Pages Report

Pre and Post Covid Report Is Covered | Final Report Will Add the Analysis of the Impact of Russia-Ukraine War and ...
