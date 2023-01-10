42Gears MDM Expands Zebra Technologies' Printer and RFID Device Management (Di martedì 10 gennaio 2023) - FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
42Gears, a Zebra PartnerConnect Independent Software Vendor, announced that SureMDM, its Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, now supports Zebra Link-OS Printers and RFID Devices. 42Gears had successfully completed Zebra Technologies' Validated Program for its flagship product SureMDM in 2020, during which the product's interoperability with select Zebra mobile computers was validated. "It's not just smart or rugged Devices that businesses use. They need a host of other Devices for business operations, and it's equally important for organizations to be able to manage and secure them. That was the idea behind ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
