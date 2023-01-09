Women Talking | un film «che non si è mai visto prima»

Leggi su vanityfair

(Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) Tre attrici, una regista, un«che non si è mai». Le protagoniste diraccontano una storia (vera) di donne, abusi, fede e libertà. Di come si può fare cinema in modo diverso, e anche del perché la «rivoluzione gentile» che sta ribaltando le regole di Hollywood non si fermerà