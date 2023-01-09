With a Powerful Combination to Further Explore Its Field in New Energy Technology, CHERY Joins Hands with CATL to Seek a New Chapter (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) - WUHU, China, Jan. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Recently, CHERY Group signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited. (CATL), and both sides will carry out all-round cooperation in various Fields, such as products, commerce and market promotion. In addition to the battery supply and technical cooperation of passenger vehicles, the two sides will also conduct joint exploration in terms of mass transit, EIC Technology integration of new Energy and battery swap service in the Fields of buses, logistics vehicles, heavy trucks, and electric ships, boosting and leading the high-quality development of the automobile industry. CATL, the world's largest power battery
