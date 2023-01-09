With a Powerful Combination to Further Explore Its Field in New Energy Technology | CHERY Joins Hands with CATL to Seek a New Chapter

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) - WUHU, China, Jan. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/Recently,Group signed a strategic cooperation framework agreementContemporary AmperexCo., Limited. (), and both sides will carry out all-round cooperation in variouss, such as products, commerce and market promotion. In addition to the battery supply and technical cooperation of passenger vehicles, the two sides will also conduct joint exploration in terms of mass transit, EICintegration of newand battery swap service in thes of buses, logistics vehicles, heavy trucks, and electric ships, boosting and leading the high-quality development of the automobile industry., the world's largest power battery ...