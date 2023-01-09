NHL 23 - svelati i candidati al Team of the YearAl Gf Vip tra Wilma Goich e Daniele Dal Moro è vero amore?Incidente San Donà di Piave : sbanda e si schianta sul guard-railGianluca Vialli è morto, ci lascia un altro grande campioneCristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...Ultime Blog

VIDAA Takes Aim at U S Market

VIDAA Takes
VIDAA Takes Aim at U.S. Market (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) - VIDAA is Hisense's Preferred Smart TV OS and Is Now Available in 180 Countries and Territories NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

VIDAA, the smart TV operating system today announced that it has launched its new OS focused on the U.S. Market on Hisense Smart TVs, following a large-scale deployment in Latin America. Less than three years old, VIDAA now streams an average of one billion hours of content per month in 180 countries and territories. Additionally, the fast and powerful OS supports AirPlay 2, among its powerful set of features like VIDAA voice (plus Google Voice and Alexa), VIDAA tv, a FAST service, and its mobile companion VIDAA remote. Its growth strategy started in Europe and then to the Middle East, Australia and APAC, and, most recently, in Latin ...
VIDAA, the smart TV operating system today announced that it has launched its new OS focused on the U.S. market on Hisense Smart TVs, following a large-scale deployment in Latin America.
