VIDAA Takes Aim at U.S. Market (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) - VIDAA is Hisense's Preferred Smart TV OS and Is Now Available in 180 Countries and Territories NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
VIDAA, the smart TV operating system today announced that it has launched its new OS focused on the U.S. Market on Hisense Smart TVs, following a large-scale deployment in Latin America. Less than three years old, VIDAA now streams an average of one billion hours of content per month in 180 countries and territories. Additionally, the fast and powerful OS supports AirPlay 2, among its powerful set of features like VIDAA voice (plus Google Voice and Alexa), VIDAA tv, a FAST service, and its mobile companion VIDAA remote. Its growth strategy started in Europe and then to the Middle East, Australia and APAC, and, most recently, in Latin ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
VIDAA Takes Aim at U.S. Market...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978336/Vidaa_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/vidaa - takes - aim - at - us - market - 301715109.html
