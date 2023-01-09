NHL 23 - svelati i candidati al Team of the YearAl Gf Vip tra Wilma Goich e Daniele Dal Moro è vero amore?Incidente San Donà di Piave : sbanda e si schianta sul guard-railGianluca Vialli è morto, ci lascia un altro grande campioneCristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...Ultime Blog

Vention' s Disruptive Industrial Automation Approach Boosts Engineering Confidence in 2023

Vention Disruptive
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Vention's Disruptive Industrial Automation Approach Boosts Engineering Confidence in 2023 (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) - Empowering more manufacturers to jump-start and scale their Automation journey MONTREAL, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Driven by global demand for its Manufacturing Automation Platform, Vention registered a record performance. With robust net revenue growth, ground-breaking product announcements, and a significant increase in its presence in Europe and North America, Vention enters the new year with bolstered Confidence. "Vention's mission to democratize Industrial Automation has never been more relevant. With labor shortage, salary inflation, and reshoring of production, manufacturers are looking for new, innovative solutions to automate their factory floor," said Etienne Lacroix, CEO and Co-Founder. "Over the past years, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Vention Inc.: Vention's Disruptive Industrial Automation Approach Boosts Engineering Confidence in 2023

Empowering more manufacturers to jump-start and scale their automation journey MONTREAL, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by global demand for its Manufacturing Automation Platform ...

Vention's Disruptive Industrial Automation Approach Boosts Engineering Confidence in 2023

CNW Telbec/ - Driven by global demand for its Manufacturing Automation Platform, Vention registered a record performance. With robust net revenue ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Vention Disruptive
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Vention Disruptive Vention Disruptive Industrial Automation Approach