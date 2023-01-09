TCL Builds on Its U.S. Sustainability Accomplishments with Launch of #TCLGreen Global Campaign at CES 2023 (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) - LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
TCL is officially Launching its #TCLGreen Campaign at CES 2023, a Global initiative building on its award-winning U.S. Sustainability wins to continue growing its commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts to inspire greatness and create a greener planet for all across the globe. Recognized for its work in increasing Sustainability awareness and bringing recycling solutions to underserved communities, TCL is raising the bar even higher with renewed efforts Globally, holding up its work in the U.S. as a model for the growth of its #TCLGreen Campaign. Educating the public about the benefits of recycling and reuse, promoting ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
