NHL 23 - svelati i candidati al Team of the YearAl Gf Vip tra Wilma Goich e Daniele Dal Moro è vero amore?Incidente San Donà di Piave : sbanda e si schianta sul guard-railGianluca Vialli è morto, ci lascia un altro grande campioneCristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...Ultime Blog

Stand by Me | Jordan Peele ha acquistato l’orecchio prostetico di Corey Feldman

Stand Jordan
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

zazoom
Commenta
Stand by Me, Jordan Peele ha acquistato l’orecchio prostetico di Corey Feldman (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) Il regista Jordan Peele ha confessato di aver comprato l’orecchio prostetico di Corey Feldman, che indossava nel film del 1986 Stand By Me – ricordo di un’estate. L’attore lo ha rivelato al Late Night with Seth Meyers, affermando di aver vinto l’oggetto a un’asta organizzata per il suo cinquantesimo compleanno. Durante l’intervista, Jordan Peele ha detto: “All’asta c’era l’orecchio che indossava Teddy in Stand by Me e io, in modo inquietante e feticista, l’ho acquistato. Mi rendo conto di come può sembrare strano, non è una cosa che si dovrebbe condividere.” Jordan Peele ha anche rivelato di aver confessato allo stesso Corey ...
Leggi su cinemaserietv

CHOOSE THE BEST WEB DESIGN COMPANY FOR YOUR DIGITAL PROJECT ( 2023 )

Jordan Crown GO TO WEBSITE Jordan Crown is a Seattle - based high - end WordPress web design and ... The full - service boutique B2B agency will make you stand out in the crown with a mobile website and ...

50 serie tv da guardare su Amazon Prime Video - Lista aggiornata a gennaio 2023

  Prodotta dal premio Oscar Jordan Peele , nel cast di "Hunters" ci sono anche Logan Lerman , ... La serie di Amy Sherman - Palladino su una donna che negli Anni 50 decide di diventare una stand - up ... Stand By Me: Jordan Peele ha comprato l'orecchio finto di Corey ...  Lega Nerd

New: Stand Up Spectacular from NextUp Comedy

Let him tell you 1h • Kiri Pritchard-McLean takes a long hard look at an important question 1h • Kiri Pritchard-McLean takes a long hard look at an important question 1h • Max & Ivan introduce the ...

We stand between two pressures- Minister of Finance

Ammon News - Minister of Finance, Dr. Muhammad Issis, said that the government realizes that the economic pain and financial difficulties experienced by Jordanians are “real.” Issis added in the ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Stand Jordan
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Stand Jordan Stand Jordan Peele acquistato l’orecchio