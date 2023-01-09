Snooker, Masters 2023: programma, tabellone, orario, tv e streaming (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) Entra nel vivo il Masters 2023 di Snooker, primo appuntamento della Tripla Corona. Neil Robertson, campione in carica, è stato eliminato al primo turno e non difenderà il titolo. Dall’8 al 15 gennaio 2023, all’Alexandra Palace di Londra, i 16 migliori del ranking daranno battaglia per la vittoria finale di uno dei tornei più ricchi in circolazione. Le partite saranno trasmesse su Eurosport, che detiene i diritti della manifestazione. Sarà possibile seguirla anche in streaming su Eurosport Player. tabellone e calendarioROUND 1 Domenica 8 gennaio 13:00 – Neil Robertson 4-6 Shaun Murphy 19:00 – Mark Selby 2-6 Hossein Vafaei Lunedì 9 gennaio 14:00 – Ronnie O’Sullivan Luca Brecel 20:00 – John Higgins v Jack Lisowski Martedì 10 gennaio 14:00 – Mark Allen 6 v Barry Hawkins 11 20:00 – Mark ...Leggi su sportface
Terremoto nel mondo dello sport: 10 giocatori cinesi sospesi per aver truccato le partiteLa World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) ha infatti sospeso dieci giocatori ... che aveva portato a casa il prestigioso Masters. Xintong avrebbe dovuto esordire domenica prossima ...
Calendario sport 2023: programma, data e luogo di tutti gli eventi sportivi8 15 Gennaio 2023 Inghilterra Snooker Masters. 8 Gennaio 2023 Stati Uniti d'America Motocross AMA Supercross 450SX Anaheim I. 8 15 Gennaio 2023 Altenberg (Germania) Bob Coppa del Mondo ... Snooker, Masters 2023: programma, tabellone, orario, tv e streaming SPORTFACE.IT
Masters Snooker 2023 TV schedule, order of play today, scores and resultsThe world famous snooker competition returns this month, with Leicester's world number two Mark Selby already having been knocked out in the first round at Alexandra Palace.
Masters 2023: Schedule, times, TV, tickets as Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump compete in snooker tournamentAll the details on the Masters snooker tournament 2023, where the top eight players in the world are among those bidding for glory.
Snooker MastersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Snooker Masters