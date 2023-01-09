NHL 23 - svelati i candidati al Team of the YearAl Gf Vip tra Wilma Goich e Daniele Dal Moro è vero amore?Incidente San Donà di Piave : sbanda e si schianta sul guard-railGianluca Vialli è morto, ci lascia un altro grande campioneCristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...Ultime Blog

Snooker Masters
Snooker, Masters 2023: programma, tabellone, orario, tv e streaming (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) Entra nel vivo il Masters 2023 di Snooker, primo appuntamento della Tripla Corona. Neil Robertson, campione in carica, è stato eliminato al primo turno e non difenderà il titolo. Dall’8 al 15 gennaio 2023, all’Alexandra Palace di Londra, i 16 migliori del ranking daranno battaglia per la vittoria finale di uno dei tornei più ricchi in circolazione. Le partite saranno trasmesse su Eurosport, che detiene i diritti della manifestazione. Sarà possibile seguirla anche in streaming su Eurosport Player. tabellone e calendarioROUND 1 Domenica 8 gennaio 13:00 – Neil Robertson 4-6 Shaun Murphy 19:00 – Mark Selby 2-6 Hossein Vafaei Lunedì 9 gennaio 14:00 – Ronnie O’Sullivan Luca Brecel 20:00 – John Higgins v Jack Lisowski Martedì 10 gennaio 14:00 – Mark Allen 6 v Barry Hawkins 11 20:00 – Mark ...
