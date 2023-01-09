Shanton Screens First Subjects in Phase 2b Refractory/Tophaceous Gout Study with SAP-001

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) - SAP-001 is an oral once-a-day investigationalproductBest-in-Class potential for acute and chronic use in uncontrolled patients BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/Pharma, a clinical-stage biotech company developing a groundbreaking treatment forandpatients, today announced the initiation of its RID, a2bfor's investigational drug SAP-001. "is a chronic storage diseaseserious comorbidities associatedaccumulation of uric acid in joints and other tissues and organs. There is a clear unmet medical need here as patients have very few options to ...